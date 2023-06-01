Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi blames media for club’s woes

Alhaji Akambi

A board member of Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akambi has descended heavily on the media, blaming them for the poor state of the club.

The astute football administrator expressed anger, accusing the media of disseminating untrue news about the club.



“The media are responsible for the bad state of Accra Hearts of Oak. They allow anybody to spew rubbish, lies, and unsubstantiated stories about the club on the airwaves”, he told Onua Sports



Akambi further threatened to take legal action against anybody who speaks ill of the club without facts.



“We will start taking action against anybody who sits on air to spew lies about the Accra Hearts of Oak,” he said.



His comments shed light on the frustrations felt by the club’s board as they navigate through a challenging season.

The Phobians have had a disappointing season by their standards, and are set to finish the campaign without a trophy for the first time in three years.



They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Dreams FC in the round 32 clash of the MTN FA Cup and currently sit eighth on the league table with 45 points after 32 games.



Hearts will play host to Tamale City at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 4 before wrapping up the 2022/23 season with an away fixture to Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, June 11.



