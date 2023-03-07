Hearts of Oak board member provides about on the future of Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak board member, Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has stated that the club is yet to make a decision on the future of manager, Slavko Matic.

Matic has come under pressure following the club's recent poor run of form that triggered some fans to sack him from the training grounds.



In an interview with Asempa FM, Nyaho Tamakloe said the Serbian's future will be determined by the board, confirming that the decision will be made public when common ground is reached.



"The future of Slavko Matic will be determined by the board. I cannot confirm if he is staying or not because we [the board] have not met to make a decision on that. If we meet and make a decision on the future of Matic, the fans and the public will be informed."



He also confirmed that, assistant manager, David Ocloo is now the acting manager for the team.

"For now, the assistant coach, David Ocloo is in charge of the team now," he added.



Slavko Matic penned a two-year contract with Hearts of Oak in October 2022, taking over from Samuel Boadu.



Hearts of Oak were at the bottom half of the table at the time of Matic's appointment. At the moment, the Phobians are 4th with 31 points.



