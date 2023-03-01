Hearts of Oak captain Gladson Awako begs fans to patronize games

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Captain of Accra Hearts of Oak Gladson Awako has told their fans they desperately need their presence at matches.
Coach Slavko Matic last weekend also expressed his disappointment in the Phobia faithful for their lukewarm support for the team.
Awako admits playing without the full support of their fans is extremely difficult. He said: “It’s not easy. We really need to change the mindset of what people thought or what people think about us. And I will plead; I will really plead with the fans. We are one. It’s a team but it also depend we need to win to change the mindset of the supporters.”
