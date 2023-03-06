1
Hearts of Oak captain Gladson Awako reacts to win against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko

Accra Hearts Of Oak Captain, Gladson Awako Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Gladson Awako

Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Gladson Awako has congratulated his teammates following the team’s victory against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday, March 2023.

The Phobians defeated The Porcupine Warriors by a lone goal to win the Ghana Premier League match day 20 fixture which also served as the 2023 President's Cup.

Former WAFA captain Konadu Yiadom’s towering header won the game for Hearts of Oak in the second half.

Gladson Awako missed the game due to injury but was in the stands to support the team to victory.

Reacting to the team’s win in a post on his social media post, Awako said “Back 2 Back President Cup Winners +3 points. Massive team performance from the guys yesterday. Fans were amazing once again."

“UNTIL THE BONES ARE ROTTEN, we ain’t giving up. let’s keep believing @HeartsOfOakGH”.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
