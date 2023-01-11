Hearts of Oak capture Clinton Appiah from Lazio

Clinton Appiah has sealed a move to Hearts of Oak

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of teenager Clinton Appiah from lower-tier side Lazio FC, according to Phobianews.com.

Appiah, 17, joins the 21-time Ghanaian champions on a 5-year deal which was sealed on Tuesday.



The offensive midfielder is expected to go straight into Slavko Matic’s first-team squad as the Serbian trainer is keen on rebuilding a youthful side for the club.

According to Transfermarkt.com, the youngster previously played for AshantiGold’s second-string side.