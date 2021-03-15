Hearts of Oak celebrate 21 years of famous 4-0 victory over Asante Kotoko

Ishmael Addo grabbed a brace in the first half of that game

It has been exactly 21 years since Accra Hearts of Oak registered a famous 4-0 victory over their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko during a Ghana Premier League game in Accra.

March 15, 2000, was a day that the 64 Battalions of Hearts of Oak, spearheaded by Osei Kuffour, Ishmael Addo and Charles Taylor confirmed their dominance of that era.



That Hearts of Oak team is also what many say is the greatest Ghana Premier League team ever assembled in the modern era.



It was sweet revenge for Hearts who had to endure a painful 20-year wait for this opportunity to avenge a 3-0 spanking they received at the hands of Kotoko in a league match at the Accra Stadium in 1980. The defeat was the heaviest for Kotoko since their 5-0 loss to Dwarfs in 1969.



On that fateful day, Ishmael Addo grabbed a brace in the first half with Kenneth Sarpong and Emmanuel Osei Kuffour doubling the score after the break.



On the occasion of the 21st anniversary, Hearts of Oak took to Twitter to celebrate what remains one of the greatest displays from a Phobian team in recent memory.

HEARTS XI:



Sammy Adjei; Yaw Amankwah Mireku, Jacob Nettey (C), Justice Ampah, Stephen Tetteh; Joe Ansah, Charles Allotey ( Adjah Tetteh), Charles Taylor, Kenneth Sarpong ( ); Ishmael Addo (Emmanuel Adjogu), Emmanuel Osei Kuffour.



