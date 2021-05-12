Hearts of Oak chase first win in seven seasons at Bechem

A group of players jubilating during the game

Bechem United were beaten 2-1 by Karela United on matchday 23 at the CAM Park at Ayinase on Sunday, condemning them to their eighth away loss of the League season.

The Hunters sit in 7th place with 33 points – heading into their midweek encounter against Hearts of Oak at the Fosu Gyeabuor Park at Bechem on Wednesday.



Captain Moro Salifu has led by example for the entirety of the season with his exemplary role earning him a Black Stars call up in March.



Prince Adu Kwabena is still out injured but Hafiz Konkoni and Steven Owusu have held the forth and discharged their duty creditably in his absence.



Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle will be happy to reintegrate defender Mohammed Adamu back into the team after serving a two-match suspension.



They have an enviable home record of 8 wins and 4 draws and boasts of an impeccable record as the second-best team in the ongoing campaign – despite a 1-0 loss to the Phobians in 2013.

Accra Hearts of Oak recovered from a 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC to beat King Faisal 2-0 at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday to move 4th in the table with 37 points – four points behind arch-rivals Asante Kotoko who are in first place with 41 points.



Hearts of Oak hammered the Hunters 6-1 in the reverse fixture in Accra.



Elsewhere in Tarkwa, title chasers Medeama SC who are unbeaten at home will host WAFA at the Akoon Park. The mauve and yellows were pegged back by Liberty Professionals in a scoreless stalemate at Sogakope and aim to return to winning ways against the Academy Boys.



WAFA were shocked 3-2 by Great Olympics at Sogaokpe – their first home defeat in the season.



Berekum Chelsea will lock horns with AshantiGold SC at the Golden City Park in Berekum, while Elmina Sharks entertain Karela United in another crucial encounter at the Nduom complex at Elmina.

In other fixtures, Dreams FC will fight for a win against King Faisal at the theatre of Dreams – Dawu after coming from a winning position to lose 3-1 to Asante Kotoko on matchday 23.



Eleven Wonders will battle bottom-placed Inter Allies at Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman. Allies beat Elmina Sharks 2-0 on Sunday but their season has been nothing but poor as they languish at the foot of the table with 19 points from 23 matches.



Later on Wednesday, Legon Cities will come off against Liberty Professionals at 6 pm at the Accra Sports stadium.