Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara not confident of winning Ghana Premier League title

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara is not confident the Phobians can win the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title.

However, he believes he has the materials to turn things around because there is no need building a new foundation at the club.



The Ivorian coach took over halfway through the season and enjoyed a promising beginning, remaining undefeated in his first five matches.



GoldStars inflicted the Ivorian trainer's first home defeat in seven games, marking his second consecutive loss.



Speaking after the 1-0 loss, Ouattara says the team already has a foundation he can build on.

“For me, I think this team, we can do it. Not for the league, but we are trying to build. I am not rebuilding the team.



“I am not there to make a new foundation. I’m trying to bring this team at a portable level with the materials I have.”



Hearts of Oak are tenth on the league table with 32 points, 13 points behind leaders Samartex after 24 games into the season.



The Phobians will next take on champions Medeama on Wednesday in their next league game.