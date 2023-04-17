Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo praises special player Amankwah Baafi

Amankwah Baafi scored winner against Nsoatreman FC

Acting head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo was full of praise for Amankwah Baafi after the Phobians' victory over Nsoatreman FC in the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, April 16, 2023, defeated the Ghana Premier League newcomers 2-1 at the Accra Hearts of Oak to keep their hopes of winning silverware alive.



Two goals from Amankwah Baafi and Linda Mtange secured the matchday 26 fixture for Accra Hearts of Oak with a consolation of goal from Samuel Ofori.



Speaking after the game, David Ocloo who believes they can still win the Premier League, commended Baafi for his contribution to the victory.



"Amankwah Baafi is an exceptional player," he said after the game. "I am very proud of him because he is so comfortable with the ball.



"He is able to play anywhere you place him. I believe the various national team coaches are watching him," David Ocloo said at the post-match conference.

He added that they can still win the 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League which has 8 games to end the season.



"Yeah it's possible. We will continue working hard and see. If at the end of the season, we're on top we will be grateful but we are working hard for that."



Accra Hearts of Oak currently occupy the third position on the league table with 42 points while Aduana Stars lead with 47.



JE/KPE