Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic hints on squad augmentation

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic has indicated that they will augment the squad ahead of the second transfer window.

The second transfer window will be opened on February 16, 2021, and Papic who is unhappy about his side’s recent performance says there will be additions to get the maximum best out of them.



“We're looking to strengthen the Hearts of Oak team in the transfer window."

"We'll receive the scouting reports tomorrow for the list of potential players we could buy,” he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM in an interview.



Accra Hearts of Oak sits 9th on the Premier table with 17 points after 13 matches.