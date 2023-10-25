Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman aims to revive hope of fans with win against Bibiani Goldstars

Hearts of Oak trainer Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak trainer Martin Koopman wants to revive the hope of fans by beating Bibiani Goldstars in the Ghana Premier League clash.

Koopman has come under intense pressure following the club’s poor start to the Ghanaian top-flight campaign.



The Ghanaian giants have managed just a win in the five games they have played so far, losing two and drawing two in the process.



Hearts of Oak are currently in the relegation drop with just five points.

The Phobians are away to Bibiani for the matchday seven clash against Goldstars at the Duns Park on Saturday.



Having been unimpressive in their first five games, the Dutch tactician is aiming to secure victory for the fans when they take on Goldstars.



“For the fans, I know they are sad, I’m also sad as well as my players, so I hope in the next game I can give them the three points” he said.