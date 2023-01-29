Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic lauds team after Medeama win

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Accra Hearts of Oak tactician, Slavko Matic has hailed his side after their 1-0 victory over Medeama on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
The Phobians broke the jinx to win at Akoon Park for the first time since 2016.
Kwadwo Obeng Jnr’s solitary goal of the game inside 32 minutes was enough to return the Premier League giants to winning ways after back-to-back draws.
Slavko Matic, who couldn’t hide his excitement told StarTimes: “I’m very happy because my players they show a good attitude and they show very good tactical discipline.”
Hearts of Oak move to second place on the league standings, level on 24 points with leaders Aduana FC who host Accra Lions on Sunday.
