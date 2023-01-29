1
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic lauds team after Medeama win

Slavko Matic Hearts Of Oak .jpeg Accra Hearts of Oak tactician, Slavko Matic

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak tactician, Slavko Matic has hailed his side after their 1-0 victory over Medeama on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

The Phobians broke the jinx to win at Akoon Park for the first time since 2016.

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr’s solitary goal of the game inside 32 minutes was enough to return the Premier League giants to winning ways after back-to-back draws.

Slavko Matic, who couldn’t hide his excitement told StarTimes: “I’m very happy because my players they show a good attitude and they show very good tactical discipline.”

Hearts of Oak move to second place on the league standings, level on 24 points with leaders Aduana FC who host Accra Lions on Sunday.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: