Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic leaves for holidays

Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic has left for holidays in his native country, Serbia.

The Serbian tactician has departed the West African country to Europe following the postponement of Hearts of Oak games by the Ghana Association postponement.



The Ghana FA approved the Phobians request to have their league games postponed due to their inability to raise matchday squad (18).



As a results, Hearts of Oak’s matchday 11 fixture against Tamale City will not come on as scheduled this weekend.



On Monday, Hearts of Oak managed to raise 17-players for their clash against Bechem United FC which they lost 2-1 at the Cape Coast stadium.



Players including Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Suraj Seidu, Gladson Awako, Konadu Yiadom and Dennis Korsah who are with the Black Galaxies.

Samuel Inkoom, Zakaria Yakubu are injured and Enoch Esubonteng is suspended after his red card against Bechem United FC.



The Ghana FA in the coming days, communicate to various stakeholders as to when their games will be honoured.



Matic has been impressive since his arrival after Samuel Boadu’s sacking last year.



He has guided the Rainbow boys to five wins, two draws and one defeat in the eight games he has been in charge.