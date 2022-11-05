Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic names starting line-up against Kotoku Royals

Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic, has announced his starting line-up for their matchday five games against Kotoku Royals.

The Phobians will be hosted at the Cape Coast Stadium by the Ghana Premier League debutants.



Kick-off has been scheduled at 15:00GMT.



Slavko Matic will be hoping to continue his impressive start after securing his first win as the head coach against Babiani Gold Stars over the weekend.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who has been named in Black Stars provisional squad has returned to the starting lineup after missing their 2-1 home win over Bibiani Goldstars due to an international assignment with the Ghana U-23 team last weekend.



Also, Isaac Mensah has been handed a starting berth while Richmond Ayi and Gideon Asante maintain their places in the first eleven of Hearts of Oak against Kotoku Royals.



Starting XI below:

Richmond Ayi



Samuel Inkoom



Dennis Korsah



Konadu Yiadom



Robert Sowah Addo



Caleb Amankwah

Gideon Asante



Eric Esso



Gladson Awako



Isaac Mensah



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



SUBSTITUTES

Eric Ofori Antwi



Fatawu Mohammed



Rashid Okine



Zakari Yakubu



Adomako Baafi



Jeordan Otanga

Salifu Ibrahim



Suraj Seidu



Benjamin Yorke