Hearts of Oak coach cautions Asante Kotoko ahead of Al Hilal clash

Hearts of Oak head coach Kosta Papic

Hearts of Oak head coach Kosta Papic has warned arch-rivals Asante Kotoko ahead of their clash with Sudanese giants Al Hilal on Wednesday.

Asante Kotoko play away to the Sudanese side in the second round CAF Champions League return fixture at the Al Hilal Sports Stadium in Omdurman.



According to him, the Porcupine Warriors are in for a tough game but believes they can sail through if they are able to score a goal against Al Hilal.



The Porcupine Warriors head into the game with a 1-0 deficit after losing the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium a fortnight ago.



Kosta Papic who has had stints on the African continent said it is difficult to play in the North African country and Kotoko must get a goal if they have any chance of qualifying.

"It is very difficult to play football in Sudan because I’ve played against them", Kosta Papic told Kumasi FM.



"Kotoko must be cautious because it is not easy to play in Sudan and the worst part of everything is that they lost at home but if they manage to score a goal that will be very good for them, everything is possible."



Reports coming in from Sudan indicates that Asante Kotoko has boycotted training this morning due to unpaid pier diem.



The team arrived in Omdurman on Monday and have failed to train ahead of their game on Wednesday.