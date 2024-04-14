Hearts of Oak coach hails Hamza Issah's scoring prowess after brace

Hearts of Oak forward, Hamza Issah

The assistant head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, Abdul Rahim Bashiru, has expressed his hopes for the sustained goal-scoring streak of the team's forward, Hamza Issah.

He shared this following a triumphant match against Karela United, where the Phobians secured a 3-1 victory, breaking a three-game losing streak in the Ghana Premier League.



Despite an early setback, with Karela's Humid Diafe scoring in the second minute, Hearts of Oak made an impressive comeback.



Issah's double-goal contribution and Salim Adams' remarkable strike were the highlights of the game.



Coach Bashiru praised Adams' goal as "perfectly fantastic" and commended Issah's scoring form, expressing his desire for it to persist.



“He can’t be scoring in all the matches but you see today, he scored two; he was supposed to score like four today so that’s football. I hope it will continue like this,” he is quoted by citisportsonline.com to have said.

Issah, who is on the cusp of turning 22 on April 26, has notably increased his season's goal count to 11 in 20 league games with his brace against Karela.



The team, currently positioned 10th in the league standings, is gearing up for their next encounter against Legon Cities on April 20.



ID/BB



