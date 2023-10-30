Hearts of Oak coach happy with players’ performance in draw against Bibiani Goldstars

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman has heaped praises on his players after sharing the spoils with Bibiani Goldstars in week 7 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians came from behind to earn a point against Goldstars at the Duns Park last Saturday.



Bibiani Goldstars opened the scoring through Appiah McCarthy after hitting the back of the net with a direct freekick.



But the Phobians staged a comeback to snatch a point on stoppage time through Hamza Issah.

“The performance of my players was fantastic so I am very happy about that. Now, we have a long period of training sessions, we show everything, that we need in the game and today you saw the players are very motivated, sharp and in everything. We wanted to win but 1-1 in this moment is okay” he said.



Hearts of Oak are in 16th position on the league standings with 6 points and their next match is at home to defending champions, Medeama.