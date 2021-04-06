Hearts of Oak coach provides injury update on Richard Attah & Richmond Ayi

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeping duo, Richard Attah and Richmond Ayi

Accra Hearts of Oak trainer, Samuel Boadu has provided an injury update on goalkeeping duo, Richard Attah, and Richmond Ayi after the two players missed the club's game against Aduana Stars on Sunday.

The Phobians defeated the Fire Boys 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League with the absence of the duo.



In their absence, Benjamin Mensah kept the post for the rainbow boys.



Speaking after the club's win over Aduana Stars, the former Medeama coach revealed that the duo got injured at training but has assured fans that the pair are on the road to recovery.

“Attah and Ayi were away due to various degrees of injury but they will be available for our next game,” he told the media.



Accra Hearts of Oak is unbeaten in the Ghana Premier League since February.