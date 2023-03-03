5
Hearts of Oak coach reports supporters to Ghana Police after alleged attack

Slavko Matic Hearts Of Oak .jpeg Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Slavko Matic

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: happghana.com

Coach Slavko Matic was at the Ghana Police Headquarters to file a complaint against some supporters who prevented him from training with Hearts of Oak.

Some angry Hearts of Oak supporters have stopped head coach Slavko Matic from training with the team at Pobiman on Friday.

The Phobians are preparing to face archrivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in the Ghana Premier League match day 20, which also serves as the President Cup.

Coach Slavko Matic has come under pressure due to the team’s poor run of form in the ongoing season.

Hearts of Oak have lost their last two games at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics.

The Supporters have vowed to chase the coach out of the club following the team’s poor performances and run of form.

Hearts of Oak urged its supporters to desist from any violent acts, but the fans have gone contrary to the directive.

