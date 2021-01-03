Hearts of Oak coach unhappy with players despite 6-1 victory over Bechem United

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic

Despite bagging six goals against the most in-form team in the Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic still has reservations about the performance of his players.

The Phobians were at their vintage best, recording a 6-1 win over Bechem United in match-day seven of the Ghana Premier League.



Speaking to the media after the game, Papic said that the win will serve as a morale booster for his players.



He, however, warned that the win will be meaningless if they do not follow it up with another victory in their next game.



“Honestly, it is very good for us to be scoring six goals and very good for us to win the game to come closer to those who are on top of us. Very good for the players to boost the morale and good for the management to start to believe in the players but this win is not doing anything if we don’t win the next game,” he said in a post-match interview.



Papic also indicated his unhappiness with the players’ inability to create and convert chances.

“We are still struggling tactically and technically to do something that is very important to us; that is to create more chances and score more goals. We used the advantage that we had and tactically we prepared for the second half”.



He warned the players it is their duty to make the chances count and that his duty is to guide them.



“Papic is not going to produce anything, players are going to produce the chances and score goals. My duty is to make them feel that it is possible and to try to score more goals than the opponent. Today, we scored six. We will see how many we are going to score the next week and the next week. We would try to score if the chance is there but if we are not trying then we are never going to score.”



Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League continues today with games between AshantiGold and Berekum Chelsea, WAFA versus Medeama and Inter Allies against Eleven Wonders.



In Dansoman, Legon Cities will eye their first win of the season against Liberty Professionals. Great Olympics travel to Dormaa to take on Aduana Stars.