Hearts of Oak complete signing of defender Caleb Amankwah

Amankwah has joined Hearts

Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of defender Caleb Amankwah ahead of the start of the Ghana Premier League second round.

The former WAFA SC and Aduana Stars defender has joined the Phobians in a two-and-a-half-year contract.



Amankwah is joining the Rainbow team on a free transfer.



The versatile defender completed his contract with Aduana last season and opted not to renew his stay before the start of the 2020/21 season.

Amankwah will join his new teammates hopefully this weekend as Hearts continue preparations for the start of the second half of the campaign.



Hearts have already signed midfielder Salifu Ibrahim from Eleven Wonders FC.