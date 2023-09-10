Hearts of Oak confirm 30-man squad ahead of 2023/24 Ghana football season

The squad selection comes after the recent closure of the Ghanaian transfer window.

Hearts of Oak have announced their 30-man squad for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana football season.

The squad includes eight forwards, and among them is Cameroonian forward Albert Eonde, who joined the club in August and has impressed during training sessions.



Richmond Ayi, Richard Attah and Eric Ofori Antwi have been named as the goalkeepers, with new signing Michael Ampadu included among the full-backs.



Meanwhile, Gladson Awako has left out of the squad for the upcoming season.



Having finished 12th last season, Hearts of Oak will hope to improve their performance under Dutchman coach Martin Koopman.



The Phobians will be looking for a solid start to the season as they face Real Tamale United in their first game on September 15.



Full squad below:



Goalkeepers



Richmond Ayi

Richard Attah



Eric Ofori Antwi



Center Backs



Thomas Qwaku Nsoh



Kelvin Osei Assibey



Kofi Agbesima



Emmanuel Amankwah



Full Backs



Dennis Korsah

Leventius Arthur



Michael Ampadu



Kwabena Anane



Midfielders



Glid Jeodan Otanga



Eric Eso



Abdul Aziz Nuurudeen



Linda Mtange



Yaw Amankwa Baafi

Salifu Ibrahim



Rafael Amponsah



Martin Karikari



Seidu Suraj



Michelle Sarpong



Gideon Asante Yeboah



Attackers



Evans Adomako



Enock Asubonteng

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr



Kashala Ramos Wanet



Albert Eonde



Kasim Cisse



Hamza Issah



Isaac Frimpong