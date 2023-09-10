Hearts of Oak confirm 30-man squad ahead of 2023/24 Ghana football season

Hearts of Oak have announced their 30-man squad for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana football season.
The squad selection comes after the recent closure of the Ghanaian transfer window.
The squad includes eight forwards, and among them is Cameroonian forward Albert Eonde, who joined the club in August and has impressed during training sessions.
Richmond Ayi, Richard Attah and Eric Ofori Antwi have been named as the goalkeepers, with new signing Michael Ampadu included among the full-backs.
Meanwhile, Gladson Awako has left out of the squad for the upcoming season.
Having finished 12th last season, Hearts of Oak will hope to improve their performance under Dutchman coach Martin Koopman.
The Phobians will be looking for a solid start to the season as they face Real Tamale United in their first game on September 15.
Full squad below:
Goalkeepers
Richmond Ayi
Richard Attah
Eric Ofori Antwi
Center Backs
Thomas Qwaku Nsoh
Kelvin Osei Assibey
Kofi Agbesima
Emmanuel Amankwah
Full Backs
Dennis Korsah
Leventius Arthur
Michael Ampadu
Kwabena Anane
Midfielders
Glid Jeodan Otanga
Eric Eso
Abdul Aziz Nuurudeen
Linda Mtange
Yaw Amankwa Baafi
Salifu Ibrahim
Rafael Amponsah
Martin Karikari
Seidu Suraj
Michelle Sarpong
Gideon Asante Yeboah
Attackers
Evans Adomako
Enock Asubonteng
Kwadwo Obeng Jnr
Kashala Ramos Wanet
Albert Eonde
Kasim Cisse
Hamza Issah
Isaac Frimpong
