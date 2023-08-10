Hearts of Oak confirm signing of young gem Martin Karikari

The Accra-based club have also signed Karikari's teammates Evans Adomako and Raphael Amponsah

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of talented attacking midfielder Martin Karikari.

The left-footed midfielder joins the Phobians on a five-year deal from Division One side Asekem FC ahead of the start of the new season.



Karikari impressed the former Ghana Premier League champions after starring for Asekem in the second-tier, scoring 12 goals last season.



The Accra-based club have also signed Karikari's teammates Evans Adomako and Raphael Amponsah as preparations begin ahead of the new season.

Leviticus Arthur and Kelvin Osei Assibey also join the Rainbow club from Tamale City and Techiman Eleven Wonders respectively.



Hearts of Oak will begin the new season with a trip to Tamale to face Real Tamale United.