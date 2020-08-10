Sports News

Hearts of Oak couldn't meet my demands - Thomas Abbey speaks on why he left

Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Thomas Abbey

Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Thomas Abbey, has revealed that he parted ways with the Phobians because they couldn't meet his demands.

The skilful midfielder left the Ghana Premier League giants after he helped Accra Hearts of Oak to finished as the second-highest scorer in the Ghana Premier League.



Abbey surprisingly left the club to join the Egyptian side Ismaily before moving to Malaysian outfit Perak II.



“I was willing to continue with the Club (Hearts of Oak), because I had played for them for a long time, so I was expecting them to renew my contract,” he said in an interview on the Untold Stories series.



“Usually is a year to the end of your contract, there is a renewal, I had one year left but there weren’t making any attempt to renew.

“I decided to also take a decision, they had already made their mind to release me at the end of the season but I was lucky to secure myself another Club.



“Initially they presented a contract to me but I felt insulted because even my previous contract with them was better than what they presented. So after the season, I decided to leave.”



The former Black Stars B player bagged 13 goals for Accra Hearts of Oak during the 2017/18 season.



Accra Hearts of Oak has already parted ways with star man Joseph Esso after failing to meet the player’s demands for a possible contract renewal.

