Hearts of Oak crisis: Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe dares Kosta Papic to state facts of his resignation

An Executive Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe has dared Kosta Papic to go public and explain with facts why he decided to resign as head coach of the club.

Coach Kosta Papic resigned from his post as head coach of Hearts of Oak on Monday sighting some irregularities impeding his performance at the club. Papic’s departure preceded another resignation from the goalkeeper’s trainer, Ben Owu, as well as Team Manager, Saban Quaye, who was asked by management to leave the club.



In an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, the Serbian coach emphatically stated that some top hierarchies at the club interfered with his job and occasionally influenced player selection which culminated in his team’s abysmal performance on the pitch.



But speaking at a press briefing organized by the club at its secretariat, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe intimated that the assertions by the Serbian coach are false.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stated that Coach Kosta Papic left his post because the players expressed a lack of confidence in him due to inconsistencies in player selection.



“The players informed the board that they had earlier informed the coach that the problem in the team was him and that they were not happy with his selection and inconsistency in the team. As to his concern, he did not say anything,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe told the press on Wednesday.



The Executive Board Member noted that although Hearts of Oak has accepted Papic’s resignation letter, they want the Serb to explain why the team took a downward path after their unfortunate defeat to rivals Great Olympics.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said, “We are therefore by this statement challenging coach Papic that he comes out with reasons both as stated in his resignation letter and orally to the board as to why he resigned and why the club has slummed since the game with Olympics. This we feel will curtail the speculations in the media.”







“The board has accepted his resignation since he stated that the players would not listen to his instructions and that we need a new coach to bring what he describes as shock therapy. Considering that the players seem to have lost confidence in him,” he added.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe also assured fans that the “The board is therefore taking steps to find a replacement head coach and a goalkeeper’s trainer since he has also resigned.”



