Hearts of Oak default compensation to former coach Hamza Obeng and one other

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are yet to pay a combined $12,000 (GH¢110,000) compensation to former coaches Hamza Obeng and Eric Amponsah after the December 30 deadline elapsed.

The two coaches will go back to the Ghana FA to enforce the decision of the Player Status Committee.



The Ghanaian giants terminated the contract of assistant coach Hamza Obeng and goalkeepers' coach Eric Amponsah despite helping the side to win five major titles in 18 months.



Hearts of Oak have been given two weeks to pay the compensation to the former employees.



Obeng, a former Medeama assistant coach demanded compensation of GH¢105, 000 for breach of contract and 5% interest from October 1, 2022 "until the date of effective payment".



The humble and ever-smiling tactician also demanded an outstanding one-time payment of GHS 30,000 'meant to have been paid at the time of signing the contract, including 5% interest from the 17th of March, 20221 until the effective date of payment", GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can reveal.

The young gaffer also demanded for an outstanding bonus for the MTN FA Cup totaling GH¢2,475.



The Phobians parted ways with the highly-rated young gaffer together with his former boss Samuel Boadu in September.



Both coaches were forced to take the legal route reluctantly after separate reminders to the club demanding for his entitlement fell on deaf ears with no clear-cut response from the Ghanaian giants.



They were left unhappy and frustrated over the club's treatment and has now been forced to notify the governing body over the situation.



Both Hamza Obeng and goalkeeper coach Eric Amponsah agreed to step down on huge demands and are now asking for the termination clause to be respected.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Hearts of Oak are yet to fulfill their financial obligation to Hamza Obeng despite fulfilling settling his former boss Samuel Boadu.



The Kumasi-born coach feels disappointed and betrayed after being sacked one and a half years into their three-and-half-year contract.



He signed a three-and-half-year deal with the former African champions but was shown the exit door following unflattering results.



He won five major titles for the Phobians in 18 months.