Hearts of Oak defeats Nima Montreal FC 4-2 in friendly encounter

Accra Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak on Tuesday afternoon defeated Nima Montreal FC 4-2 in a friendly exercise at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park.

The Phobians over the past weekend came from behind to draw 1-1 against Karela United in a matchday 21 encounter of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Looking to follow up that result with a win next weekend, Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu has decided to polish his team.



He today tried new tactics today when he led his team to play a friendly match against Division 2 club Nima Montreal FC.

Following a very good exercise, the Ghanaian giants managed to win 4-2 in the end.



Goals from Umar Manaf, Issah Kukah, Salifu Ibrahim, and Franklin Owusu helped the Phobians to get the win against the opponent.



In the upcoming weekend, Hearts of Oak will take on Dreams FC in a matchday 22 encounter of the Ghana Premier League campaign.