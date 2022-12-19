Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah handed late Black Galaxies call up - Report

Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amankwah

Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amankwah has been handed a late call-up to join the Black Galaxies camp ahead of the 2023 CHAN tournament.

The former WAFA and Aduana Stars right back was initially excluded from the 40-man squad that has been camping in Prampram ahead of the tournament.



However, he has been handed a late call-up to join the team.



The 25-year-old has been a key player for the Phobian Club in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



The Black Galaxies have recorded wins over Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities as part of their preparations for the tournament.

Annor Walker and his charges will camp in Egypt ahead of the tournament.



Ghana is drawn in Group H alongside holders Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar.



The 2022 African Nations Championship [CHAN] commences on January 8, 2023.