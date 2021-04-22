Hearts of Oak defender Raddy Ovouka secures work permit

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Raddy Ovouka

Congolese defender, Raddy Ovouka has finally secured a work permit to continue his career in Ghana.

The Accra Hearts of Oak defender has missed the Phobians past two games due to the expiration of his work permit.



The club’s failure to renew Ovouka’s work permit led to the sacking of Chief Operating Officer, William Coleman.



A report filed by Kumasi based Oyerapa FM indicates that the 21-year-old has finally secured his permit and is ready to hit the ground running for the Phobians.

He sat out in Accra Hearts of Oak's 1-0 defeat to Ashgold at the Len Clay Stadium.



The enterprising defender is expected to return for the clash against Karela in their week 21 fixture at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Anyinase on Sunday.



Hearts of Oak lies 3rd on the league table with 33 points from 20 matches.