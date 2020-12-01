Hearts of Oak demotes Edward Nii Odoom to the youth team

Coach Edward Nii Odoom

Coach Edward Nii Odoom has been demoted to take charge of the Accra Hearts of Oak youth team following the appointment of Kosta Papic as the team’s new first-team coach.

Since last year, Edward Nii Odoom has been the head coach for the capital-based club while training the youth side of the club as well.



After failing to win any of his first two matches in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League games, he has been directed to focus on the youth team.



Today, the club has through an official statement on their Twitter handle confirmed that Serbian tactician Kosta Papic has been reappointed to take charge as the new head coach for the senior team.

This will be the experienced gaffer’s second stint with the Phobians.



His first stint came during the 2008/2009 season where he helped Accra Hearts of Oak to win the Ghana Premier League title.



With the club sitting bottom of the Ghanaian top-flight league, the 60-year old Papic needs to quickly get to work to ensure that the team starts winning to turn things around.