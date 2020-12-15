Hearts of Oak deserves to be on the winning track- Kosta Papic

Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic says there is no magic in how his side played against Dreams FC on matchday five in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians played one of their best games in the season so far at the Accra Sports Stadium, recording a 3-0 win over the Still Believe Club.



Hearts of Oak had gone three games without a win and had accrued two points out of a possible nine points.



The Serbian trainer who took charge of the club and was on the sidelines against Dreams FC, saw his side play some good football to the delight of the fans leading to the 3-0 scoreline after proceedings.



A brace from Michelle Sarpong and one from Kwadwo Obeng Junior ensured Hearts of Oak ended their winless run at home.



Speaking at the post-match conference, Kosta Papic said, his focus is to ensure that the Phobians adopt a winning mentality.

“We did a good job when we were leading by 2-0 to secure the victory, how to play a different kind of football but at least we had the three points which is very important.



“Coming back on the winning track is what Hearts of Oak deserve. We are going to try as much as we can to continue.



“I have not added anything extra, special. We must work together, understand and play football in a way to bring Hearts of oak to the place it deserves. No magic”, he added.



Hearts of Oak face Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in mid-week in their next game.