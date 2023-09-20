Hearts of Oak determined to win 2023/24 GPL despite losing first match

Accra Hearts of Oak

The Communications Manager of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has revealed the club's ambition to clinch the championship title in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Rainbow Club started their opening game with a close 1-0 loss against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium. p



Following the defeat, Hearts of Oak are shifting their focus to their upcoming match against Nsoatreman FC on matchday 2, scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Speaking in an interview, Opare Addo expressed the team's determination to compete vigorously for every point to secure the league title.



He emphasized that the substantial investments made before the season's commencement, the quality of players in the squad, and the experienced technical team all contribute to Hearts of Oak's aspiration to emerge as champions.

"Every team in the Premier League are competing for something," he told Asempa FM.



"If you look at our team and the kind of investment we have made, the calibre of players we have and the technical team in charge of the team, whatever the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will reward to the team that will emerge as the winner, Hearts of Oak will fight that.



"We will fight for that match after match and if we are very much positive and keep the same focus, I am very sure that we will end the season with positive news," he added.



JNA/OGB