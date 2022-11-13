Hearts of Oak draw 0-0 with Karela United to mark 111th anniversary

Hearts of Oak are 10th on the log

Hearts of Oak were unable to record their third consecutive win in the Ghana Premier League after sharing the spoils with Karela United on home turf.

The Phobians entertained the Pride of the West at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 6 fixture.



The reigning FA Cup Champions who had a season turn around under new trainer Slavko Matic were held to a pulsating 0-0 draw against Karela United on Sunday.



Despite creating numerous scoring opportunities in the game, both teams were unable to find the back of the net.



Hearts of Oak after back-to-back wins against Bibiani Goldstars and Kotoku Royals hoped for a win but Karela United proved to be the stronger side.



Both teams went into the much-anticipating clash with victories in their previous league encounters.

Hearts of Oak defeated Kotoku Royals 1-0 away while Karela United inflicted a narrow win over Bechem United on matchday 6.



Slavko Matic's side currently sits in 10th position on the league log with 9 points whiles Karela United occupies the 7th spot with 10 points.



The Ghana Premier League will go on a one-month break for the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar.



The league is expected to bounce after the biggest soccer Mundial in the Asian country.