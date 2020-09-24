Hearts of Oak dumped me when I was injured - Sani Wahab Abacha

Retired footballer, Sani Wahab Abacha

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Sani Wahab, has revealed that the Rainbow family are ungrateful people who use and dump players.

According to the retired defender, the club hailed him and provided his needs when he was active. However, when things took a huge turn, the club left him to his fate and replaced him in the team.



Sani Wahab popularly known as Abacha got injured during his active days at Hearts of Oak but says he was abandoned by the club to seek medical attention on his own.



Years after retiring from football, Abacha still harbors the pain and toil the club made him go through.



The intelligent defender as he is also known, stated that he’s yet to be paid by the club although they promised to refund him years ago.

“After my injury, a doctor at Korle-Bu advised me to see a physio. So I started training and I went to see the physio on regular basis,” Abacha said in an interview with Television CK.



He added, “I funded it myself, the club promised to pay but till date nothing has been done.”



“When you are healthy and active they cherish you, but you get injured, they forget about you and replace you,” Abacha said.