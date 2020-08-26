Sports News

Hearts of Oak duo Daniel Afriyie, Franklyn Owusu earn Black Satellites call-up

Hearts of Oak duo Daniel Afriyie and Franklyn Owusu have been called up for Ghana's U-20 squad to begin preparations ahead of some upcoming matches.

The duo are part of 70 players selected to begin camping at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence in Prampram on Friday, August 28, 2020.



Ghana is putting together a strong side to represent the nation for the upcoming WAFU ‘B’ U-20 qualification tournament in Togo later this year.



After a week in camp, another batch of 70 players would be invited to camp as coach Karim Zito and his assistant Evans Augustine Adotey continues the pre-selection exercise.

Afriyie has become an integral part of the Phobians since joining at the beginning of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign.



Owusu meanwhile, who is a member of the club's youth team, has improved on his game greatly since he joined to earn this call-up.



He was invited to train with our first-team last season and, is rated highly by the technical team.

