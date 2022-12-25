1
Hearts of Oak duo Suraj Seidu, Caleb Amankwah left out of Ghana squad for 2022 CHAN

Hearts Of Oak Suraj Seidu 09876 Hearts of Oak player, Suraj Seidu

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak duo, Suraj Seidu and Caleb Amankwah have been left of Black Galaxies squad for the 2022 CHAN tournament.

The team has been camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram for the past two weeks as part of the build-up to the biennial showpiece.

Suraj Seidu was part of the squad that secured a qualification while Amankwah earned a late call-up to the team.

However, the pair have been dropped from the final 25-man squad.

The Black Galaxies will play a number of high profile International friendlies during their stay in Egypt in readiness for the tournament which kicks off on Friday, January 13, 2022.

Ghana will be making a record 4th CHAN appearance having played in the tournament in 2009, 2011 and 2014 in Cote D’Ivoire, Sudan and South Africa respectively.

The Black Galaxies are housed in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and holders Morocco.

The playing body and the technical team have left the shores of the country for Cairo for 18 days camping ahead of the tournament.

Below is the travelling squad:

Goalkeepers

Abdulai Iddrisu, Ibrahim Danlad, William Essu

Defenders

Augustine Randolph, Augustine Agyapong, Dennis Korsah, Benjamin Abaidoo Konadu Yiadom, Henry Ansu, Kojo Addai, Sherif Mohammed, Solomon Adomako

Midfielders

Razak Kassim, Dominic Nsobila, Gladson Awako, David Abagna, Sylvester Simba

Wingers

Jonah Attuquaye, Evans Osei Wusu, Bright Adjei, Kwame Otu

Strikers

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Kofi Kordzi, Razak Yusif, Augustine Boakye

