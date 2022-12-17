0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak extend contract of goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

Richmond Ayi 8778990 Goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi, has extended his contract with the club. The new contract is until 2025, Hearts of Oak announced on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

This comes as a huge boost for Phobians who are keen to extend contracts of players whose contracts are expected to expire in the coming days.

A statement from the club reads, "Goalkeeper Richmond Ayi has signed a new 3-year contract with Accra Hearts of Oak. This will keep him at the club till 2025. Congratulations Ayi!"

Techiman City FC, a division one team based in the Bono Region, is where Ayi began his football career. Later, in 2017, he moved to the West African Football Academy (WAFA), which is based in the Volta Region.

In 2019, he transferred to Accra Hearts of Oak after spending two seasons with WAFA.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Related Articles: