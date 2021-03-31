Hearts of Oak extend's Raddy Ovouka's contract

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Raddy Ovouka

Accra Hearts of Oak has announced the contract extension of Congolese international defender Raddy Ovouka Hokemba.

The highly-rated left-back will stay with the Phobians until 2024.



Ovouka has been a delight to watch for Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League in the 2020/2021 season.



He has made 17 appearances in the Ghanaian top-flight where he has scored once and provided three assists in the process.



Ovouka made his debut for the Congo national last weekend when they played against Senegal in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

He also featured in the last qualification fixture against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday.



