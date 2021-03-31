Hearts of Oak extend's Raddy Ovouka's contract

Accra Hearts of Oak has announced the contract extension of Congolese international defender Raddy Ovouka Hokemba.
The highly-rated left-back will stay with the Phobians until 2024.
Ovouka has been a delight to watch for Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League in the 2020/2021 season.
He has made 17 appearances in the Ghanaian top-flight where he has scored once and provided three assists in the process.
Ovouka made his debut for the Congo national last weekend when they played against Senegal in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.
He also featured in the last qualification fixture against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday.
...and the love ♥???????? continues.— Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) March 31, 2021
Raddy Ovouka extends contract with Hearts of Oak. ☑️
♥????????#contractextension#PositiveEnergy#AHOSC pic.twitter.com/EcmbRHYqM1
- Official: GFA approves Asante Kotoko request to adopt Len Clay Sports Stadium
- Ghana could break AFCON title jinx under Okraku’s tenure- George Afriyie
- 13 clubs to allow fans back to the stadia ahead of GPL second round
- PHOTOS: Dreams FC unveil colourful 48-seater coach ahead of GPL second round
- 2020/21 GPL round: Meet the two clubs who have changed venue
- Read all related articles