Hearts of Oak eyeing South African coach Pitso Mosimane, others - Odotei Sowah

Hearts of Oak board member, Vincent Odotei Sowah, has disclosed that the club is targeting to hire a coach in the calibre of legendary South African manager, Pitso Mosimane.

Following the dismissal of their coach Martin Koopman, the Phobians have been on hunting for a new trainer.



Although the club has identified the former Al Ahly coach as their target their biggest problem is their financial strength to pay the coach.



According to Odotei Sowah, the club would love to hire a high-profile coach like Pitso Mosimane.



Speaking on Asempa FM, the former MP said, “Those of us in charge of Hearts of Oak now, we want to bring someone like Pitso Mosimane. Can we afford him? Do you know how much he was being paid at Al Ahly?”



“The point I am trying to make is that, when appointing a coach, a lot of considerations come into play.

“If the fans are patient with us a bit, we believe we will get to a stage where we can attract world-class coaches.”



Hearts of Oak have appointed 8 coaches in the last three years.



Their interim coach, Abdul Rahim Bashiru is expected to guide the team in their upcoming game against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.



