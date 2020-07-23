Sports News

Hearts of Oak eyes move for Justice Blay

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak is reported to be eyeing a move for Medeama SC midfielder Justice Blay, according to Kumasi based Kessben FM.

Officials of Hearts have opened negotiations with the Tarkwa based club over the possible acquisition of the 28-year-old ahead of next season.



Justice Blay is top of coach Edward Nii Odoom's transfer list as he seeks to secure his signature following his impressive performance for Asante Kotoko during his loan stint at the club.



The highly-rated midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2019 prior to the team's participation in the CAF Champions League but has since returned to his parent club Medeama SC following the expiration of his loan contract.



During his stay, he performed outstandingly well where he established himself as one of their best players.

He made 13 appearances and scored two goals for Asante Kotoko in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.



He was voted the club's Player of the Month Award in February.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko remains interested in signing Blay before the next football season starts.

