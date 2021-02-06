Hearts of Oak fan Gladson Awako ready to join any club

Gladson Awako, the skipper for Accra Great Olympics

Gladson Awako, the skipper for Accra Great Olympics has said his affinity for Accra Hearts of Oak should not be a barrier for him joining other clubs.

Awako recently confessed his love for Accra Hearts of Oak, stating that his love story with the Phobians dates back to his childhood days.



The 30-year-old says even when he played for other clubs, he still closely monitored Hearts of Oak.



He said in his previous stint with Ghanaian clubs, he always gave off his best whenever they met Hearts of Oak.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Awako said his doors are open to any club with a good offer.



He disclosed the purpose for his return to Ghana was to relaunch his career and move back to Europe but will not rule out a move to any Ghana Premier League team.

“Until I declared that I was a Hearts fan, nobody knew. I have been supporting them since my childhood. I have played against Hearts during my days at Lions and Berekum and Chelsea and I always play my heart out. Joining a different club has nothing to do with me supporting Hearts,” he said.



Awako also advised players who intend to pursue their careers outside Ghana to work hard in training.



He advised them to be respectful to their coaches and commit time to develop their talent.



You need to work hard and respect your coach if you want to move forward. If a deal should from abroad why not and if a club from Ghana comes, I will accept it,” he said on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program.