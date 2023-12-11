Hearts of Oak fans cry foul over officiating in 3-2 loss to Asante Kotoko

The referee team for the Hearts vs Kotoko game on Sunday

Hearts of Oak fans are expressing their disappointment and frustration with the refereeing in their team's 3-2 loss to Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash on Sunday.

The match, held at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, was marked by controversy, with Hearts of Oak claiming that the officiating fell below the expected standard.



The Phobians are adamant that a goal scored by Kotoko's Steven Mukwala should not have been allowed, as it involved an offside position that was missed by both assistant referee Ali Timuah Baah and centre referee Reginald Collins Amoah.



According to Jones Asante Mfodwo, the spokesperson of Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee, the refereeing in the game was "poor" and "a disgrace to Ghana football."

Mfodwo believes that the referee who officiated the game lacks experience and was only chosen for the job because he is "some people's project to get him FIFA badge."



In addition to the disputed goal, Mfodwo claims that the referee missed several other calls throughout the game, further emphasizing the substandard nature of the refereeing.



The defeat extends Hearts of Oak's challenging campaign, as they now trail league leaders Aduana FC by 10 points.