Hearts of Oak fans should buy majority shares if they want current board changed - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Hearts of Oak board member, Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Hearts of Oak board member, Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has urged fans of the club to buy majority shares in the club if they want to change the current board of directors.

He is saying this after criticism of their handling of the club, with the recent sacking of Martin Koopman bringing about these discussions.



Tamakloe asserted that the fans cannot gave the board to resign, and if they want them to resign, they should buy majority shares so they can influence what happens in the running of the club.



"Let me make it clear and I keep saying that no one can force the present board to leave the scene if you feel you want to run the club go and buy shares and buy more shares than the present leadership and then you can form your own board it is as simple as that," he told Asempa FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.

"The club at the moment is in the hands of a person who has been able to buy more shares. I have myself told supporters if they claim they have a support of 18 million, they have to buy at least 1 cedi each and maybe they can be able to out the present leader.



"That is what they have to do and in every civilized country that is what is done. Otherwise, Chelsea will not sit down and have someone come from Russia to come and fund Chelsea so are the other clubs who are been funded by the Arabian countries," he added.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will face Asante Kotoko in the Matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League this weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium.