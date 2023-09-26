0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak fans unhappy with price of replica kits for 2023/2024 season

HOA 2023 Fans of Hearts of Oak

Tue, 26 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some fans of Accra Hearts of Oak are criticizing the club for the high price placed on their replica jerseys for the 2023/24 season.

The expected price for the replica is $19 (GH220 cedis), which has sparked discontent among the ardent fans of the club.

Hundreds have argued that the quality of the jersey does not merit the announced price, hence they took to social media to express their frustration.

On Tuesday, September 26, Hearts of Oak released a communique on what triggered the high cost of the replica, urging all Phobians to patronize the jerseys and continue to support the club.

Below are some reactions from the fans.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



LSN/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: