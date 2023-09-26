Hearts of Oak fans unhappy with price of replica kits for 2023/2024 season

Some fans of Accra Hearts of Oak are criticizing the club for the high price placed on their replica jerseys for the 2023/24 season.
The expected price for the replica is $19 (GH220 cedis), which has sparked discontent among the ardent fans of the club.
Hundreds have argued that the quality of the jersey does not merit the announced price, hence they took to social media to express their frustration.
On Tuesday, September 26, Hearts of Oak released a communique on what triggered the high cost of the replica, urging all Phobians to patronize the jerseys and continue to support the club.
Below are some reactions from the fans.
So this jersey cost more than that of Manchester city?— liberty (@Liberty8080) September 26, 2023
You’re making a mistake. Sell it at the price you can sustain . True fans will purchase— Samuel Amanor ✨ (@Samuel_amanor) September 26, 2023
Come again????♀️— YOUNG PORCUPINES???????????????????????? (@YoungPorcupine1) September 26, 2023
Too expensive ????
LSN/KPE
