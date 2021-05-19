Hearts of Oak focused on winning the rest of the GPL matches - Benjamin Afutu

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu Kotey

• Hearts’ Midfielder, Afutu says their destiny is in their own hands if they want to win the league

• Accra Hearts of Oak occupies the second position on the league table



• The Phobians will play Eleven Wonders in Techiman on Friday, May 21, 2021, for the matchday 26 fixture



Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu Kotey has said that the playing body is focused on winning the rest of their games in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians are second on the league table with 43 points as they trail their rivals Asante Kotoko by two points ahead of the matchday 26 games over the weekend.

With nine games remaining before the end of the season, Accra Hearts of Oak will play six of their remaining games in the Greater Accra Region.



Speaking after their 2-0 win over Elmina Sharks, Afutu stated that the playing body is aware that their destiny in winning the league is in their own hands and will fight to win their remaining games.



"Although the points gap between the league leaders and Hearts have narrowed, we are not focusing on that, we want to win all our games and that is what we seek for in each game we play."



"We know we are not where we want to be; we are not focusing on any other team. We have our destiny in our own hands and would have to win the games so in the end, we don't rely on others for favours."