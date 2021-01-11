Hearts of Oak forward Victor Aidoo dedicates goal to coach Kosta Papic

Hearts of Oak striker, Victor Aidoo

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Victor Aidoo, has dedicated his goal against Elmina Sharks to his head coach Kosta Papic for helping him hit the ground running at the club.

The Phobians shared the spoils with Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Park on Sunday in matchday 8 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Ndoum boys took the lead through James Bissue before youngster Victor Aidoo restored parity, his third goal of the season after rising high above the defender and the goalkeeper to nod away a cross by his teammate.



Speaking after the game, he indicated his header against Elmina Sharks was something Hearts of Oak worked on in training under head coach Kosta Papic.



“He’s a very good coach and I am learning a lot from him,” he said. “I want to keep doing that all season. I learn a lot tactically from him: how to keep shape, how to help the team defensively when we don’t have the ball, and how to be hard to beat.” He told phobianews.com

“He knew me from nowhere but took a very bold decision to hand me a starting berth ahead of my more experienced teammates. My move to Hearts was met by antipathy by some fans.



“It was a tough beginning,” referring to anger from some fans questioning the decision of the manager to start him in games.



“I am glad he (Kosta Papic) never wavered in his conviction and still kept spurring me on. He is a father and it is only right that I dedicate my equaliser and third competitive goal to him.” He quipped.