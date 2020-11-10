Hearts of Oak fumigate club's secretariat amid Coronavirus fears, dismisses shutdown claims

Hearts of Oak secretariat

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have fumigated the club's secretariat in Accra amid fears over Covid-19, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Phobians are taken precautionary measures after three players tested positive for the novel virus last week.



The club has overseen the fumigation of the entire building space to fuel claims the secretariat has been shutdown.



But GHANAsoccernet.com can reports that the claims are wide off the mark as the club embark on a drive to make the office space safe for staff and visitors alike.



Shocking media reports claimed on Monday that the secretariat has been closed down due to a spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.



But that has turned out to be a complete false as its just a mere precautionary fumigation exercise of the entire office space.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the three persons who tested positive visited the office at the weekend, forcing the club to fumigate the place to avoid potential infection.

want to make the office safe for workers and visitors



The Phobians returned to Accra on Friday following a two-week camping in Cape Coast ahead of the campaign.



The capital-based side took to Twitter to announce that three of their players have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.



The club however did not reveal the names of the affected players.



“Three people out of the team that went for corona test have tested positive, and have been referred to the appropriate quarters for isolation and treatment. We wish them well and hope to see them join us soon.”



Hearts of Oak will open their campaign with a trip to Dormaa to engage Aduana Stars on Sunday, November 15, 2020.