Hearts of Oak get Togbe Afede's greenlight to name Prosper Ogum as head coach - Reports

former Asante Kotoko manager, Prosper Ogum Narteh

Accra Hearts of Oak are set to appoint former Asante Kotoko manager, Prosper Ogum Narteh as a new manager.

According to reports, Hearts' Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV has approved the appointment following a meeting.



If his appointment materialise, Ogum will become the third manager the club has appointed in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.



He would replace Serbian manager Slavko Matic who replaced Samuel Boadu who was sacked earlier on in the season.



Prosper Ogum Narteh in the last two seasons led WAFA to finish 3rd in the 2020/2021 season before steering Kotoko to claim the title in the 2021/2022 season.

He currently serves as the assistant coach of the Black Galaxies.



Hearts of Oak who sit 3rd on the league log with 42 points will be hosted by Bechem United in the matchday 27 games on Sunday at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



EE/KPE