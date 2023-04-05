0
Hearts of Oak hammer Apam City 7-2 in friendly match

Hearts Of Oak And Apam City Hearts of Oak Apam City FC in a friendly match at the club's Pobiman Sports Complex

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak made light work of lower-tier club Apam FC on Tuesday in a friendly match.

The Phobians are aiming to get strong to increase their chances of winning the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the 2022/23 football season.

The capital-based club today hosted Apam City FC in a friendly match at the club's Pobiman Sports Complex.

At the end of a very good exercise for both teams, Hearts of Oak secured a 7-2 win after dominating proceedings.

During the friendly match, striker Victor Aidoo scored a brace. While youngster Benjamin Yorke also got his name on the scoresheet, there were braces for Amankwah Baafi and Linda Mtange as well.

The friendly win comes three days after Hearts of Oak failed to score in the league match against Dreams FC that ended in a goalless draw.

Hearts of Oak are expected to play a few more friendly matches before returning to action in the Ghana Premier League on April 14.

Source: footballghana.com
