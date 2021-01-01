Hearts of Oak handed injury boost as Nuru Sulley returns to training

Hearts of Oak defender Nuru Sulley returned to full-scale training ahead of their Ghana Premier League clash against Bechem United on Saturday.

The centre back has not played for the Phobians since featuring in the 1-0 defeat Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.



But on Thursday, the former Local Black Stars hero joined his teammates to train.

His availability has given the Phobians a huge boost ahead of their Week 7 fixture against the Hunters.



The Phobians are eighth on the league table from six matches.